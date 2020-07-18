All apartments in Wake County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:34 PM

3629 Massey Ridge Court

3629 Massey Ridge Court · (919) 429-7368
Location

3629 Massey Ridge Court, Wake County, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2433 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful spacious home in Holden Ridge! Enjoy your beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with nearly 2500 square feet of immaculate living space. Complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank throughout the first floor and two-car garage. Your first floor provides a spacious living room and open kitchen with island and attached eat-in kitchen area. You'll also love the additional formal dining room and private den/office area. The second floor provides four large bedrooms each with an oversized walk in closet. Find relaxation in your Primary Suite with a huge soaking tub next to the separate stand up shower. Cats and dogs are welcome, breed restrictions apply. For fastest response, please contact Ashley Font at 843-333-8115

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have any available units?
3629 Massey Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have?
Some of 3629 Massey Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Massey Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Massey Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Massey Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3629 Massey Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Massey Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Massey Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 3629 Massey Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3629 Massey Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Massey Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 Massey Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 Massey Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
