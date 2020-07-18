3629 Massey Ridge Court

Amenities

Beautiful spacious home in Holden Ridge! Enjoy your beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with nearly 2500 square feet of immaculate living space. Complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank throughout the first floor and two-car garage. Your first floor provides a spacious living room and open kitchen with island and attached eat-in kitchen area. You'll also love the additional formal dining room and private den/office area. The second floor provides four large bedrooms each with an oversized walk in closet. Find relaxation in your Primary Suite with a huge soaking tub next to the separate stand up shower. Cats and dogs are welcome, breed restrictions apply. For fastest response, please contact Ashley Font at 843-333-8115