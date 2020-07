Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful two-story single family home in Holden Ridge! Spacious 2433 sq ft home complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with tile. Complete with a downstairs study/office for your convenience. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the first floor with carpet throughout the second floor. Available 7/1!