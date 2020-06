Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN STATESVILLE!! Former South State Bank space for lease. This space includes a drive thru, four teller stations, several offices on main level as well as office space on the upper level, a kitchen/break room, storage space and a vault. Nice downtown location with lots of visibility. Close to the library, courthouse, new jail and city/county offices. Plenty of parking in the rear of the complex.