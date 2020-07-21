507 Vance Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this cute little 2 bedroom 1 bath starter home. The nice bright kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and smooth/glass top stove.. This home sits on .11 acres.



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $895 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process