All apartments in Rowan County
Find more places like 507 Vance Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowan County, NC
/
507 Vance Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

507 Vance Street

507 South Vance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

507 South Vance Street, Rowan County, NC 28088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come see this cute little 2 bedroom 1 bath starter home. The nice bright kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and smooth/glass top stove.. This home sits on .11 acres.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $895 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Vance Street have any available units?
507 Vance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
What amenities does 507 Vance Street have?
Some of 507 Vance Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Vance Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 Vance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Vance Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Vance Street is pet friendly.
Does 507 Vance Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 Vance Street offers parking.
Does 507 Vance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Vance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Vance Street have a pool?
No, 507 Vance Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 Vance Street have accessible units?
No, 507 Vance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Vance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Vance Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Vance Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Vance Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCThomasville, NCAlbemarle, NCClemmons, NCHarrisburg, NC
Westport, NCLewisville, NCAsheboro, NCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCJamestown, NCMint Hill, NCBelmont, NCRural Hall, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCPineville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College