All apartments in Rowan County
Find more places like 297 Village Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowan County, NC
/
297 Village Creek Way
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

297 Village Creek Way

297 Village Creek Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1550298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

297 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC 28147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools. The units will have have such improvements as stone accents, granite tops, stainless appliances, and large yards. Please call to view the home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Village Creek Way have any available units?
297 Village Creek Way has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 297 Village Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
297 Village Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Village Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 297 Village Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowan County.
Does 297 Village Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 297 Village Creek Way offers parking.
Does 297 Village Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Village Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Village Creek Way have a pool?
No, 297 Village Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 297 Village Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 297 Village Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Village Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 297 Village Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Village Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 Village Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 297 Village Creek Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCThomasville, NCAlbemarle, NCClemmons, NCHarrisburg, NC
Westport, NCLewisville, NCAsheboro, NCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCJamestown, NCMint Hill, NCBelmont, NCRural Hall, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCPineville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity