297 Village Creek Way

Beautiful finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your newer home before they are all gone. The homes are close to down town Salisbury and i85. Minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools. The units will have have such improvements as stone accents, granite tops, stainless appliances, and large yards. Please call to view the home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.