Rowan County, NC
185 Lucerne Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

185 Lucerne Lane

185 Lucerne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

185 Lucerne Lane, Rowan County, NC 28144

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom home convenient to Catawba College & Salisbury VAMC - This spacious home is located just off of Hwy 601 in Salisbury, NC. The home includes a living room, kitchen-family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath and laundry room. There is also an attached garage.

The utilities are paid by the tenant.

The home is near Catawba College and the Salisbury VA Medical Center and convenient to Statesville Blvd.

The kitchen appliances are included in the lease. A washer dryer set has been left in the home but will not be maintained.

Smoking is prohibited in the home. Renter's insurance is required.

You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 633-0446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Lucerne Lane have any available units?
185 Lucerne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 185 Lucerne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
185 Lucerne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Lucerne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 185 Lucerne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowan County.
Does 185 Lucerne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 185 Lucerne Lane offers parking.
Does 185 Lucerne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Lucerne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Lucerne Lane have a pool?
No, 185 Lucerne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 185 Lucerne Lane have accessible units?
No, 185 Lucerne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Lucerne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Lucerne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Lucerne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Lucerne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
