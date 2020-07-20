185 Lucerne Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom home convenient to Catawba College & Salisbury VAMC - This spacious home is located just off of Hwy 601 in Salisbury, NC. The home includes a living room, kitchen-family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath and laundry room. There is also an attached garage.



The utilities are paid by the tenant.



The home is near Catawba College and the Salisbury VA Medical Center and convenient to Statesville Blvd.



The kitchen appliances are included in the lease. A washer dryer set has been left in the home but will not be maintained.



Smoking is prohibited in the home. Renter's insurance is required.



You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 633-0446



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964695)