Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:06 PM

132 Village Creek Way

132 Village Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

132 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC 28147

Luxurious 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhomes. Located in Salisbury. Right off Airport Rd and close to Mooresville Rd, S. Main St and I-85. Near Cabarrus Community College. 

Available for a August 16, 2019 Move - in

These Townhomes Features :

*Front porch great for relaxing and welcoming family & friends
*Family room
*Dining room
*Stainless steel kitchen appliances
*Granite Countertops in kitchen & bathrooms
*Laminate Floors
*Walk in closet in master bathroom
*Carpet in bedrooms
*All Electric
*Central Air & Heat
*Laundry room 
*1 Car Garage & Driveway
*Patio
*Lawn Care is Included 

For you're appointment to view this great townhome, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net.  Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Schools :

Knollwood Elementary School 
Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School
Hurley Elementary School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

