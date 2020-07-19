132 Village Creek Way

Amenities
Luxurious 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhomes. Located in Salisbury. Right off Airport Rd and close to Mooresville Rd, S. Main St and I-85. Near Cabarrus Community College.
Available for a August 16, 2019 Move - in
These Townhomes Features :
*Front porch great for relaxing and welcoming family & friends
*Family room
*Dining room
*Stainless steel kitchen appliances
*Granite Countertops in kitchen & bathrooms
*Laminate Floors
*Walk in closet in master bathroom
*Carpet in bedrooms
*All Electric
*Central Air & Heat
*Laundry room
*1 Car Garage & Driveway
*Patio
*Lawn Care is Included
For you're appointment to view this great townhome, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Schools :
Knollwood Elementary School
Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School
Hurley Elementary School