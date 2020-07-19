132 Village Creek Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhomes. Located in Salisbury. Right off Airport Rd and close to Mooresville Rd, S. Main St and I-85. Near Cabarrus Community College.



Available for a August 16, 2019 Move - in



These Townhomes Features :



*Front porch great for relaxing and welcoming family & friends

*Family room

*Dining room

*Stainless steel kitchen appliances

*Granite Countertops in kitchen & bathrooms

*Laminate Floors

*Walk in closet in master bathroom

*Carpet in bedrooms

*All Electric

*Central Air & Heat

*Laundry room

*1 Car Garage & Driveway

*Patio

*Lawn Care is Included



For you're appointment to view this great townhome, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listing are on our website at www.rent777.com



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Schools :



Knollwood Elementary School

Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School

Hurley Elementary School