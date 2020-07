Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury! - Beautifully finished 3 bed, 2.5 homes with 1 car garage available. Make sure you rent your new home before it is gone. This home is close to down town Salisbury and i85. minutes from everything, shopping, dining and schools. This unit will have have such improvements as stone granite tops, stainless appliances, and large yards.



(RLNE5891256)