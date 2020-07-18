All apartments in Onslow County
109 Grand Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

109 Grand Avenue

109 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

109 Grand Ave, Onslow County, NC 28546

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! This home has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a fenced in backyard! Yes, you read that right! SIX bedrooms! Not to mention, the open floor plan downstairs makes entertaining a breeze! Call today to make your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Grand Avenue have any available units?
109 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
Is 109 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 109 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 109 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 109 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
