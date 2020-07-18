Welcome Home! This home has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a fenced in backyard! Yes, you read that right! SIX bedrooms! Not to mention, the open floor plan downstairs makes entertaining a breeze! Call today to make your appointment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Grand Avenue have any available units?
109 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
Is 109 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.