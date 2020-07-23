/
/
lenoir county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Lenoir County, NC📍
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Baileys Park Ln
141 Baileys Park Lane, Lenoir County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Quiet country living in a spacious townhome - Property Id: 284056 FIRST MONTH FREE FOR WELL APPROVED APPLICANTS LEASE MUST BE SIGNED BY MAY 31st.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3201 crestwood dr
3201 Crestwood Drive, Kinston, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 64561 Wont last long spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit located in a nice, quiet neighborhood. At 970 square feet this unit is plenty spacious for family and guests.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 N Center Street
208 South Center Street, La Grange, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
208 North Center Street La Grange NC 28551 - 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath Carport Hardwood Floors Storage Building Pest Allowed With Owner Approval (RLNE5494977)
1 of 5
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
2212 Briarfield Road
2212 Briarfield Road, Kinston, NC
2 Bedrooms
$460
2212 Briarfield Road - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Large living room and backyard. Central Gas pack heat with A/C. No appliances. Will accept Section 8. (RLNE4652289)
Results within 5 miles of Lenoir County
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Quail Hollow
300 Quail Hollow Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1595 sqft
300 Quail Hollow Available 08/24/20 300 Quail Hollow - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home built in 2017 in new development Spring Forest. Eat in kitchen features stainless appliances, stained cabinets, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops.
1 of 48
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 Tramway Drive
504 Tramway Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1973 sqft
504 Tramway Drive Available 08/08/20 WONDERFUL 2-STORY HOME IN WALNUT CREEK *SPRING CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT* - Wonderfully unique home filled with charm & character in highly sought-after Walnut Creek! Featuring nearly 2000 sq feet PLUS a sun room,
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Quail Hollow Drive
115 Quail Hollow Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1601 sqft
115 Quail Hollow Drive Available 07/23/20 GORGEOUS 3 BR, 2 BA w/ 2-CAR GARAGE *BUILT IN 2017* - Simply Gorgeous! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newer construction home in popular and newly-developed Spring Forest subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Pointe Drive
409 Pointe Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2341 sqft
409 Pointe Drive Available 08/07/20 409 Pointe Drive - This beautiful home is a must-see!! The HUGE living space opens to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and right out to the back deck, perfect for entertaining! Two bedrooms, a bonus room and a
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Willow Pond Dr
109 Willow Pond Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2504 sqft
109 Willow Pond Dr Available 08/07/20 Willow Pond - Wow!! This beautiful home has all of the features you are looking for - hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, formal dining room, TWO bonus spaces, and more! Master suite
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Suttons Run
200 Sutton's Run, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1765 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Spacious, well-cared for home in desirable Sutton's Run subdivision. Tons of new construction popping up all around this area, also located in desirable Spring Creek school district.
1 of 20
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
452 Snow Hill Street
452 Snow Hill Street, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
undefined
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Dobbs Drive
303 Dobbs Drive, Walnut Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1706 sqft
303 Dobbs Drive - Don't miss out on this brick beauty! Gorgeous updated home in Dobbs Court Subdivision featuring a beautiful stone wall in the living room, large open dining room connected to a spacious kitchen with center island, and large sunroom
Results within 10 miles of Lenoir County
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
31 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,147
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Planters Ridge Drive
431 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1868 sqft
431 Planters Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 STUNNING 4 BR, 2.5 BA 2-Story in Planters Ridge *Pikeville schools* - Welcome Home to Planters Ridge! This nearly-new 2-story home has FOUR bedrooms (all upstairs), 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Carolina Forest
126 Carolina Forest Drive, Elroy, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1594 sqft
126 Carolina Forest Available 08/14/20 126 Carolina Forest - Wonderful ranch style home on cul-de-sac in Carolina Forest! Open and split bedroom floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Beautiful kitchen with bar open to dining area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Johnson Branch Road
406 Johnson Branch Road, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
406 Johnson Branch Road Available 08/20/20 406 Johnson Branch - Located in the desirable Woodcroft neighborhood just a short drive from base, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a charmer! The HUGE kitchen/dining area leads out to the privacy-fenced
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2506 Bentley Drive
2506 Bentley Dr, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated has fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. The kitchen and breakfast nook are attached to the living room that has a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 Trinity Drive
1008 Trinity Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1741 sqft
Great location for this Craftsman-style home in Colony Woods. This home has been freshly painted inside and out.
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a
1 of 31
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1748 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.
1 of 29
Last updated February 21 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Conley Hills Drive
102 Conley Hills Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with many upgrades. Open floor plan. Large Living area with a ceiling fan and fireplace. Large eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a huge pantry and granite counters in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Quarry Trail
207 Quarry Trail, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
Quiet neighborhood on outskirts of Richlands, home includes modern amenities, 2 car garage, garden tub and gas logs all situated on .94 acres of land. Bring all qualified tenants for this great rental. CALL NOW!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lenoir County area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, Meredith College, North Carolina State University at Raleigh, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, and New Bern have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCWilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCNorthchase, NC
Sneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCRiver Bend, NCBrices Creek, NC