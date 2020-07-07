1036 Spring Villa Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 2 bath duplex! Fenced in yard! Large shed! PETS NEGOTIABLE! ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. AT LEAST ONE APPLICANT MUST REGISTER THROUGH THE PET SCREENING LINK ON THE APPLICATION WHETHER THEY HAVE PETS OR NOT.