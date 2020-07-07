All apartments in Onslow County
Find more places like 1036 Spring Villa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
1036 Spring Villa Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1036 Spring Villa Drive

1036 Spring Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1036 Spring Villa Drive, Onslow County, NC 28540

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex! Fenced in yard! Large shed! PETS NEGOTIABLE! ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. AT LEAST ONE APPLICANT MUST REGISTER THROUGH THE PET SCREENING LINK ON THE APPLICATION WHETHER THEY HAVE PETS OR NOT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have any available units?
1036 Spring Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have?
Some of 1036 Spring Villa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Spring Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Spring Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Spring Villa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Spring Villa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Spring Villa Drive offers parking.
Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Spring Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 1036 Spring Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1036 Spring Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Spring Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Spring Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Spring Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Silver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCEmerald Isle, NC
Brices Creek, NCJames City, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCMurraysville, NCCarolina Beach, NCAyden, NCWinterville, NCWashington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University