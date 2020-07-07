724 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator

Available to show! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Mt. Holly! Home is all electric and has fresh paint and new carpet. Home does come with courtesy use appliances, range and refrigerator. Laundry is located off the kitchen and back door opens up to a large deck for relaxing and entertaining. Courtesy use storage building for tenant use in the backyard. Less than 5 minute drive to downtown Mt. Holly shopping, dining and entertainment.



*No pets



Call/email today to set up a viewing of the home before it's gone! 704-827-0801/rentals@leproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



