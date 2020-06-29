316 Langhorne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

MOVE-IN READY! - 3 story Townhouse in the Riverfront Community! Home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with fresh paint throughout with attached 1 car garage. There are 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on 3rd floor, the Master bedroom features garden tub & stand up shower with walk in closet. The Living room, Kitchen, Dining room and 1/2 bath on middle level and 1 bedroom & full bath on the entry level. Deck is located off the living room. Home does come with Courtesy Use Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and microwave) Community features clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, marina with boat rentals and waterfront restaurant.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $350 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets.



