Mount Holly, NC
316 Langhorne Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

316 Langhorne Drive

316 Langhorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Langhorne Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY! - 3 story Townhouse in the Riverfront Community! Home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with fresh paint throughout with attached 1 car garage. There are 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths on 3rd floor, the Master bedroom features garden tub & stand up shower with walk in closet. The Living room, Kitchen, Dining room and 1/2 bath on middle level and 1 bedroom & full bath on the entry level. Deck is located off the living room. Home does come with Courtesy Use Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and microwave) Community features clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, marina with boat rentals and waterfront restaurant.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $350 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE5445517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Langhorne Drive have any available units?
316 Langhorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 316 Langhorne Drive have?
Some of 316 Langhorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Langhorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Langhorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Langhorne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Langhorne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Langhorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Langhorne Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Langhorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Langhorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Langhorne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 316 Langhorne Drive has a pool.
Does 316 Langhorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Langhorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Langhorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Langhorne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Langhorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Langhorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
