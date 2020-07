Amenities

Like new charming 3 bed 3.5 bath town home seconds to Downtown Belmont, shopping, dining, gym, the lake, airport, highways and so much more! This lovely home has a master on main with large en-suite bath and closet. The two story living room is bright and airy! The second floor features an oversized loft and two auxiliary bedrooms with full baths! The large open kitchen comes complete with lots of cabinets topped with granite. All appliances are included! Take a look today!