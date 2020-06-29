216 Howard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, MUST SEE, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with an open floor plan and an additional laundry/flex room is on a quiet dead-end street in Mount Holly. Just a short walk to the Catawba River, J Cash Bar & Grill and Tailrace Marina. Located minutes from the National Whitewater Center, Tuckaseege Park, Belmont Abbey College, and the trendy historic Downtown Belmont.

This newly renovated home includes: central air & heat, rocking chair friendly covered front porch. Gorgeous updated kitchen with white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and a big fridge. HUGE updated bathroom with a double vanity, large storage shed in a great back yard, new windows and laundry hookups. This is a pet friendly house, no smoking. $995/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or text Ryan at 352-277-9772 to learn more about our online application and payment system. CAN SELF TOUR WITH VALID ID. This one will go quick.