Mount Holly, NC
216 Howard St
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

216 Howard St

216 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Mount Holly
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

216 Howard Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, MUST SEE, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with an open floor plan and an additional laundry/flex room is on a quiet dead-end street in Mount Holly. Just a short walk to the Catawba River, J Cash Bar & Grill and Tailrace Marina. Located minutes from the National Whitewater Center, Tuckaseege Park, Belmont Abbey College, and the trendy historic Downtown Belmont.
This newly renovated home includes: central air & heat, rocking chair friendly covered front porch. Gorgeous updated kitchen with white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances and a big fridge. HUGE updated bathroom with a double vanity, large storage shed in a great back yard, new windows and laundry hookups. This is a pet friendly house, no smoking. $995/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or text Ryan at 352-277-9772 to learn more about our online application and payment system. CAN SELF TOUR WITH VALID ID. This one will go quick.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Howard St have any available units?
216 Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 216 Howard St have?
Some of 216 Howard St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
216 Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 216 Howard St offer parking?
Yes, 216 Howard St offers parking.
Does 216 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Howard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Howard St have a pool?
No, 216 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 216 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 216 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Howard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Howard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Howard St has units with air conditioning.
