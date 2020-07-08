200 Planters Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move In Ready - Fantastic home in the Westland Farm subdivision. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, bonus room over the garage, granite countertops, stainless appliances, wood floors, trey ceilings, double vanities and separate tile shower and garden tub in the master bath. There are so many more features. Call today, this house won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE5725928)