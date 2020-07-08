All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 200 Planters Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
200 Planters Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

200 Planters Way

200 Planters Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Planters Way, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move In Ready - Fantastic home in the Westland Farm subdivision. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, bonus room over the garage, granite countertops, stainless appliances, wood floors, trey ceilings, double vanities and separate tile shower and garden tub in the master bath. There are so many more features. Call today, this house won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE5725928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Planters Way have any available units?
200 Planters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 200 Planters Way have?
Some of 200 Planters Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Planters Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Planters Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Planters Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Planters Way is pet friendly.
Does 200 Planters Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 Planters Way offers parking.
Does 200 Planters Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Planters Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Planters Way have a pool?
No, 200 Planters Way does not have a pool.
Does 200 Planters Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Planters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Planters Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Planters Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Planters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Planters Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms
Mount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College