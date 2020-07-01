All apartments in Mount Holly
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:18 AM

116 Rock Ridge Lane

116 Rock Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

116 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Bring your water toys! Come checkout this spacious townhouse in Mount Holly. Large flex room on first floor has attached powder room and privacy door. Main floor boasts gas fireplace, large deck, living room, large dining room with lots of natural light, and kitchen with upgraded cabinets (built-in wine storage), granite and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer are on top floor with three full bedrooms. Master includes vaulted ceilings, WIC, and attached bath. Attached 1 car garage. Community has pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and marina with restaurant and boat club! View the 360 tour here bit.ly/116RockRidge360

Utility saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo (air filters shipped to your door).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have any available units?
116 Rock Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have?
Some of 116 Rock Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Rock Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
116 Rock Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Rock Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Rock Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 116 Rock Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Rock Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 116 Rock Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 116 Rock Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Rock Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Rock Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Rock Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

