105 Ferstl Avenue

Bright and soon to be freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area. Spacious bedroom with hardwood floors and a large closet. Full bathroom with tile floor and tile surround in the tub/shower combo and also has a linen closet. Great location and ready for you to move right in. Photos of are of another unit in the building but is the same floor plan and finishes. New photos of this unit to come when current tenant moves out and painting is complete. Current tenant in process of moving out so please don't mind the mess, the unit will be fully cleaned prior to new tenant move in. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com