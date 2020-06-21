All apartments in Morrisville
2412 Historic Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2412 Historic Cir

2412 Historic Circle · No Longer Available
Morrisville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2412 Historic Circle, Morrisville, NC 27560

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available 07/06/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome - Morrisville - Property Id: 293412

Town house with Great amenities. Open floor plan. Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood throughout the first floor. Bright second floor. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Community park right cross from the front door. Community pool, Fitness Center, Kids Play area and club house. Wonderful living, and minutes to RTP, RDU & shopping. Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293412
Property Id 293412

(RLNE5833684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2412 Historic Cir have any available units?
2412 Historic Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrisville, NC.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 Historic Cir have?
Some of 2412 Historic Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Historic Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Historic Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Historic Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Historic Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 2412 Historic Cir offer parking?
No, 2412 Historic Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Historic Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Historic Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Historic Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2412 Historic Cir has a pool.
Does 2412 Historic Cir have accessible units?
No, 2412 Historic Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Historic Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Historic Cir has units with dishwashers.

