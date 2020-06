Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Rare fully finished basement huge townhome, Close to RTP, hwys and shopping. Large rooms,hdwd t/o 1st flr, granite, s/s appls, gas range, tray ceiling, lots of extras like upgraded cabs, tile bath flrs, great neighborhood w/pool, great schools. Mstr is huge w/deluxe bath, flex space in loft to use as bonus or playrm. Lots of custom storage shelfs in garage. Huge basement theatre room with projector and speakers included.