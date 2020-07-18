104 Cypress Mill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool google fiber tennis court

Amazing home with over 3400 finished square feet in Breckenridge

5 bedrooms/3.5 baths

Finished Basement with bedroom

Spacious living room with built ins

Home office space

Formal Dining Room

Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast area

Washer/Dryer included

Large Deck and finished outdoor space

Lawn maintenance included!!!

Google Fiber included!!!

Pest Control Included!!!

Pool/Tennis Community - Amenities Included!

Some pets considered with $300 per pet deposit

No Smoking



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.