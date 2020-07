Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave air conditioning furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area clubhouse conference room dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby media room

Your new luxury apartment home awaits at Waterlynn Ridge. Our Mooresville apartments have been tastefully designed with quality craftsmanship and elegant finishes. We have one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to choose from, and in four distinct configurations. Each apartment is spacious and comfortable, allowing residents and guests to feel at ease.



Around our community, you’ll be sure to appreciate a variety of deluxe features and amenities. We have knowledgeable on-site management and maintenance professionals who are eager to assist you. We also offer package acceptance services, a fitness center, playground, and garage options. On the weekends, gather some friends for a barbecue at our grilling and picnic area, or take a swim in the pool. We have plenty of options to keep you entertained!



At Waterlynn Ridge, we want you to love the neighborhood just as much as our community and apartments apartments. Lake Norman, NC is a great area to live in and gives you easy access to a