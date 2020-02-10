All apartments in Monroe
302 South Bragg Street

302 South Bragg Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 South Bragg Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Available Now***Ready for new residents! Charming bungalow in Stewart Park! Sunny kitchen with appliances. Enjoy your bright and spacious living/dining room. 3 spacious BR and 1 full BA complete this move-in ready home. Nice backyard for outdoor fun. Do not miss out on seeing this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Please note: ramp is in process of being removed.

High school: Monroe High School

Middle school: Monroe Middle School

Elementary school: Walter Bickett Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 South Bragg Street have any available units?
302 South Bragg Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 302 South Bragg Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 South Bragg Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 South Bragg Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 South Bragg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 302 South Bragg Street offer parking?
No, 302 South Bragg Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 South Bragg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 South Bragg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 South Bragg Street have a pool?
No, 302 South Bragg Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 South Bragg Street have accessible units?
No, 302 South Bragg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 South Bragg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 South Bragg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 South Bragg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 South Bragg Street does not have units with air conditioning.

