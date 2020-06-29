All apartments in Mint Hill
Mint Hill, NC
9008 Blair Road
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

9008 Blair Road

9008 Blair Road · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Blair Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Full Brick Ranch 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home on .6 acres. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or the large deck overlooking the trees. Enter the large living room with open floor plan into a great kitchen with large island. Breakfast area with bay window. Formal Dining Room can also be used as a office. Washer/Dryer included and located in the laundry room with the 1/2 bath off of the kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with extra Large Walk in Closet, and Large Master Bath that has been updated. 2 nice sized bedrooms and another updated bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage with another Refrigerator that will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 Blair Road have any available units?
9008 Blair Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 9008 Blair Road have?
Some of 9008 Blair Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 Blair Road currently offering any rent specials?
9008 Blair Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 Blair Road pet-friendly?
No, 9008 Blair Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 9008 Blair Road offer parking?
Yes, 9008 Blair Road offers parking.
Does 9008 Blair Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9008 Blair Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 Blair Road have a pool?
No, 9008 Blair Road does not have a pool.
Does 9008 Blair Road have accessible units?
No, 9008 Blair Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 Blair Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9008 Blair Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9008 Blair Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9008 Blair Road does not have units with air conditioning.
