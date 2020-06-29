9008 Blair Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Full Brick Ranch 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home on .6 acres. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or the large deck overlooking the trees. Enter the large living room with open floor plan into a great kitchen with large island. Breakfast area with bay window. Formal Dining Room can also be used as a office. Washer/Dryer included and located in the laundry room with the 1/2 bath off of the kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with extra Large Walk in Closet, and Large Master Bath that has been updated. 2 nice sized bedrooms and another updated bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage with another Refrigerator that will stay.