Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 5Br+ home with very functional floorplan in Mint Hill- Call/text Jeff - Childs Realty Svcs. at 704-712-6509. Open, airy and spacious, den has gas fireplace; LR, DR, eat-in kitchen as well as large "bar/island" PLUS another room a grea office, play room or study-possibly even 6th bedroom (no closet); all schools< 1 mile away, VERY close to shopping, dining, entertainment. Non-Smoking. Hurry!!