All apartments in Mint Hill
Find more places like 7613 Happy Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mint Hill, NC
/
7613 Happy Hollow Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

7613 Happy Hollow Drive

7613 Happy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mint Hill
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7613 Happy Hollow Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Won't last! Simply fantastic full brick ranch home on a quiet street in Mint Hill on .63 acre lot--not in a subdivision, no HOA! Parking pad and two outbuildings/workshops! This upgraded home as 3 BRs, 2 full baths with 1850 s.f. of incredible living space. Beautiful wood floors are throughout the main level. Amazing kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Living room features vaulted ceiling and lots of sunlight and windows and a floor to ceiling stone hearth. Rear of house has wonderful screened porch, large patio, parking pad, fence and two sheds/workshops. Master bath is upgraded to the hilt! Don't miss out on this one!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have any available units?
7613 Happy Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have?
Some of 7613 Happy Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 Happy Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Happy Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Happy Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 Happy Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7613 Happy Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr
Mint Hill, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Mint Hill 1 BedroomsMint Hill Accessible Apartments
Mint Hill Apartments with BalconyMint Hill Apartments with Gym
Mint Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College