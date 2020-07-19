6609 Lawyers Road

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

FOR RENT - New Construction Home with NEW EVERYTHING. new PAINT, new CARPET, new COUNTER TOPS, new VANITIES, new STOVE, new DISHWASHER. This Home has Lots of Natural Light, a Generous Size Living Room that Flows to a Large Kitchen w/ Dining Area + WALK IN PANTRY. On the 2nd Level you have Four bedrooms + 2.5 Baths. Enjoy the Luxury of a HUGE Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, a Walk in Closet and Private En-suite with Dual Vanity. 3 Additional Nice Size Bedrooms share Hall Bath. The Laundry Location is conveniently situated between the bedrooms on the 2nd level. This 2 story, 1 car garage home is conveniently located to major highways, Downtown Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Harrisburg and Minutes from UNCC Charlotte. Refrigerator to be installed before occupancy.