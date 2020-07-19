All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6609 Lawyers Road

6609 Lawyers Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FOR RENT - New Construction Home with NEW EVERYTHING. new PAINT, new CARPET, new COUNTER TOPS, new VANITIES, new STOVE, new DISHWASHER. This Home has Lots of Natural Light, a Generous Size Living Room that Flows to a Large Kitchen w/ Dining Area + WALK IN PANTRY. On the 2nd Level you have Four bedrooms + 2.5 Baths. Enjoy the Luxury of a HUGE Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, a Walk in Closet and Private En-suite with Dual Vanity. 3 Additional Nice Size Bedrooms share Hall Bath. The Laundry Location is conveniently situated between the bedrooms on the 2nd level. This 2 story, 1 car garage home is conveniently located to major highways, Downtown Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Harrisburg and Minutes from UNCC Charlotte. Refrigerator to be installed before occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Lawyers Road have any available units?
6609 Lawyers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 6609 Lawyers Road have?
Some of 6609 Lawyers Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Lawyers Road currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Lawyers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Lawyers Road pet-friendly?
No, 6609 Lawyers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 6609 Lawyers Road offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Lawyers Road offers parking.
Does 6609 Lawyers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Lawyers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Lawyers Road have a pool?
No, 6609 Lawyers Road does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Lawyers Road have accessible units?
No, 6609 Lawyers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Lawyers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 Lawyers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Lawyers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 Lawyers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
