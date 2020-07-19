All apartments in Mint Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4826 Carving Tree Drive

Location

4826 Carving Tree Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,817 sf home is located in Mint Hill, NC. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive have any available units?
4826 Carving Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
Is 4826 Carving Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4826 Carving Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4826 Carving Tree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4826 Carving Tree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 4826 Carving Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4826 Carving Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 4826 Carving Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 4826 Carving Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4826 Carving Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4826 Carving Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4826 Carving Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
