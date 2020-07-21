15015 Ockeechobee Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Like New Home with FIVE bedrooms & THREE full baths. Well maintained home. Main level has lovely covered front porch leading you to an open foyer. Large open Kitchen and family space for entertaining. Living Room and Dining room. Mud Area off Garage entry. Home has Bedroom and full bath on the main level. The Second level has more space than you can imagine. 3 large secondary bedrooms. Open loft area with a HUGE master Suite. Master has private sitting area and private master bath with separate garden tub and shower, dual sinks and amazing walkin closet. You will not want to leave this private retreat. Don't miss out on this beautiful home. Contact Prism Properties today to schedule an appointment (704)628-7096 or www.prismpd.com