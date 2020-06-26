10226 Mountain Apple Drive

Amenities
Beautiful almost 1 acre park-like yard with lawn maintenance INCLUDED! Lovely brick ranch in convenient location, easy access to charming Mint Hill shopping areas, I-485 and Uptown. Updated kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and wood burning fireplace insert. MBR has private bath and walk-in closet. Huge sun room has brick floor, ceiling fan and lots of sliding glass/screened doors all opening to huge private fenced back yard. Storage shed in back yard and two car carport.