Mint Hill, NC
10226 Mountain Apple Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:23 PM

10226 Mountain Apple Drive

10226 Mountain Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10226 Mountain Apple Drive, Mint Hill, NC 28227

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful almost 1 acre park-like yard with lawn maintenance INCLUDED! Lovely brick ranch in convenient location, easy access to charming Mint Hill shopping areas, I-485 and Uptown. Updated kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large family room w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and wood burning fireplace insert. MBR has private bath and walk-in closet. Huge sun room has brick floor, ceiling fan and lots of sliding glass/screened doors all opening to huge private fenced back yard. Storage shed in back yard and two car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have any available units?
10226 Mountain Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mint Hill, NC.
What amenities does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have?
Some of 10226 Mountain Apple Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10226 Mountain Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10226 Mountain Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10226 Mountain Apple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mint Hill.
Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive offers parking.
Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10226 Mountain Apple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10226 Mountain Apple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
