Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious two-story end unit Townhouse with two car garage. The main floor is an open floor plan which includes Kitchen with counter bar, stainless steel appliances, dining area, half bath and family room which leads out to enclosed patio. Main level also has two car garage with keypad entry. Upstairs find spacious master with ensuite and walk-in closet plus two additional bedrooms and full bath. Community Pool. Water and sewer included.