9515 Inverness Bay Road

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Wow! Huge, Immaculate 4 BR/3 BA Newly Constructed South Charlotte Home (less than 2 years old!) on back of the cul-de-sac with great views! You will not be disappointed. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, gas stove top, walk-in pantry, kitchen island, double-oven, laminate wood flooring, the list goes on! Plenty of counter space with a well-lit breakfast area that walks out on a deck looking out on a pond and private woods. Perfect for entertaining! Gas log fireplace in the great room with an office/bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has a large loft with 3 bedrooms, including the master suite with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub, stand-up shower, and two sink areas (with granite)! Home has 2-car garage & large unheated basement for plenty of storage and usable area. HOA amenities included (pool, fitness room, clubhouse, etc.) Washer & Dryer included. Small pets OK. Minutes from I-485 & near Outlets! Available now!