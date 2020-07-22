All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 9515 Inverness Bay Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
9515 Inverness Bay Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

9515 Inverness Bay Road

9515 Inverness Bay Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9515 Inverness Bay Rd, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Wow! Huge, Immaculate 4 BR/3 BA Newly Constructed South Charlotte Home (less than 2 years old!) on back of the cul-de-sac with great views! You will not be disappointed. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, gas stove top, walk-in pantry, kitchen island, double-oven, laminate wood flooring, the list goes on! Plenty of counter space with a well-lit breakfast area that walks out on a deck looking out on a pond and private woods. Perfect for entertaining! Gas log fireplace in the great room with an office/bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has a large loft with 3 bedrooms, including the master suite with oversized walk-in closet, garden tub, stand-up shower, and two sink areas (with granite)! Home has 2-car garage & large unheated basement for plenty of storage and usable area. HOA amenities included (pool, fitness room, clubhouse, etc.) Washer & Dryer included. Small pets OK. Minutes from I-485 & near Outlets! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have any available units?
9515 Inverness Bay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have?
Some of 9515 Inverness Bay Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Inverness Bay Road currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Inverness Bay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Inverness Bay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Inverness Bay Road is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Inverness Bay Road offers parking.
Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9515 Inverness Bay Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have a pool?
Yes, 9515 Inverness Bay Road has a pool.
Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have accessible units?
No, 9515 Inverness Bay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 Inverness Bay Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 Inverness Bay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 Inverness Bay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College