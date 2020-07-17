All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 8850 Wandering Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
8850 Wandering Creek Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

8850 Wandering Creek Way

8850 Wandering Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8850 Wandering Creek Way, Mecklenburg County, NC 28227

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This partial brick, end-unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome is waiting for you!

The living room features high ceilings, an electric fireplace, and a flat screen TV niche above. The floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, including a sought after main floor master suite! The master bedroom is completed with an en suite bath and walk in closet. The open kitchen includes a breakfast nook and breakfast bar which overlooks the bright, 2-story family room.

Located north of Mint Hill, you will love having easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation! An easy commute to Uptown for work and play!

Sorry, no pets.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7568 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way have any available units?
8850 Wandering Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 8850 Wandering Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
8850 Wandering Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 Wandering Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way offer parking?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way have a pool?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8850 Wandering Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8850 Wandering Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College