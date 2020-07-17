8850 Wandering Creek Way

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

This partial brick, end-unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome is waiting for you!



The living room features high ceilings, an electric fireplace, and a flat screen TV niche above. The floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, including a sought after main floor master suite! The master bedroom is completed with an en suite bath and walk in closet. The open kitchen includes a breakfast nook and breakfast bar which overlooks the bright, 2-story family room.



Located north of Mint Hill, you will love having easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation! An easy commute to Uptown for work and play!



Sorry, no pets.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7568 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**