Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THIS FULLY RENOVATED BRICK RANCH ON OVER 1.3 ACRES!



This one was taken down to the studs and redone! She's a beauty! *NEW ROOF *NEW PLUMBING *NEW ELECTRICAL *NEW INSULATION & DRYWALL *NEW PAINT INSIDE & OUTSIDE *NEW WINDOWS & DOORS *NEW BATHROOMS *NEW CABINETS & COUNTERTOPS *NEW APPLIANCES *NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER *NEW HAND-SCRAPED WOOD FLOORING *NEW TILE *NEW LIGHTING *NEW LANDSCAPING *NEW WELL!



Quiet neighborhood! No HOA! Short drive to the city! Great Highway access! Enjoy the all new Riverbend Village! Creek & Pond to the rear of the property, though not on property. 1 year Home Warranty Included with Acceptable Offer!



CITY SEWER & CITY WATER AVAILABLE! Tap fee may be required.