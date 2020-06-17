2241 Latimer Ln

Amenities
Paw Creek Village - Property Id: 226841
This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome is loaded with upgrades! The stunning kitchen features new energy-efficient appliances, granite counters, wood cabinetry with crown molding, convenient USB outlets and recessed lighting. On the upstairs level, a large loft provides the perfect flex space! The spacious master suite is also on this level. Homeowners will enjoy the private retreat, which features a walk-in closet and an attached bath. 5 mins from Uptown Charlotte and Airport
