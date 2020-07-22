16720 Cozy Cove Road

Amenities

new construction gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool new construction tennis court

The Palisades - 4BD/ 3BA New Construction Single Family for Rent - Interactive virtual tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VukCMCWKiMS



Move In Ready - Brand New 4 BD/ 3 BA Home in the amenity rich community - The Palisades.



This home feasures a bedroom with a full bath on the main floor, Master Bedroom with other 2 Bedroom on the second floor with an upstairs tv loft area.



Just a block away from the Residents Club pool, gymnasium, playground, full court basketball court & pickle ball court! Minutes away from shopping center and restaurants. Around 30 Minutes to Uptown Charlotte and CLT Airport and much more!



To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myurealty.com



(RLNE5614948)