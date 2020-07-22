All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 16720 Cozy Cove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
16720 Cozy Cove Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

16720 Cozy Cove Road

16720 Cozy Cove Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16720 Cozy Cove Rd, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

new construction
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
The Palisades - 4BD/ 3BA New Construction Single Family for Rent - Interactive virtual tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VukCMCWKiMS

Move In Ready - Brand New 4 BD/ 3 BA Home in the amenity rich community - The Palisades.

This home feasures a bedroom with a full bath on the main floor, Master Bedroom with other 2 Bedroom on the second floor with an upstairs tv loft area.

Just a block away from the Residents Club pool, gymnasium, playground, full court basketball court & pickle ball court! Minutes away from shopping center and restaurants. Around 30 Minutes to Uptown Charlotte and CLT Airport and much more!

To further inquire about this property, please call 704-769-0123, email: rentals@myurealty.com

(RLNE5614948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have any available units?
16720 Cozy Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have?
Some of 16720 Cozy Cove Road's amenities include new construction, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16720 Cozy Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
16720 Cozy Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16720 Cozy Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 16720 Cozy Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road offer parking?
No, 16720 Cozy Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16720 Cozy Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have a pool?
Yes, 16720 Cozy Cove Road has a pool.
Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 16720 Cozy Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16720 Cozy Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16720 Cozy Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16720 Cozy Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College