All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Find more places like 14814 Bergerac Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mecklenburg County, NC
/
14814 Bergerac Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14814 Bergerac Court

14814 Bergerac Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14814 Bergerac Court, Mecklenburg County, NC 28134
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14814 Bergerac Court Pineville, NC 28134 - Pineville- 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the popular Winghurst neighborhood in Pineville, just minutes from Ballantyne, I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! The exterior of this 2-story home includes a 2-car Garage with electric door opener, a large fenced backyard, storage building and large deck for entertaining. The first floor features an entry foyer with wood floors, a study/den, carpeted Great Room with gas log fireplace, ceiling fan and TV niche, and Dining Room with wood floors and chandelier. The Kitchen features red cherry cabinets, a pantry, breakfast area, wood floors and stainless steel appliances (flat-top Range/Oven, side-by-side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave Oven). Upstairs you will find the 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, including a carpeted Master Bedroom suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a private Bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Built in 1999 w/ apprx 2340 sqft; additional features include gas heat, central air, 2 blinds throughout & insulated windows. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking

Directions: Ballantyne Commons Parkway to (L) onto Old 521 (Lancaster Hwy) (R) on Winghurst (R) on Pomerol (L) on St. Emilion (L) on Bergerac

(RLNE5617949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14814 Bergerac Court have any available units?
14814 Bergerac Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 14814 Bergerac Court have?
Some of 14814 Bergerac Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14814 Bergerac Court currently offering any rent specials?
14814 Bergerac Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14814 Bergerac Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14814 Bergerac Court is pet friendly.
Does 14814 Bergerac Court offer parking?
Yes, 14814 Bergerac Court offers parking.
Does 14814 Bergerac Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14814 Bergerac Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14814 Bergerac Court have a pool?
No, 14814 Bergerac Court does not have a pool.
Does 14814 Bergerac Court have accessible units?
No, 14814 Bergerac Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14814 Bergerac Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14814 Bergerac Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14814 Bergerac Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14814 Bergerac Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
525 East Apartments
525 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCPineville, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCStallings, NCBelmont, NCDenver, NCMount Holly, NCLake Wylie, SCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCNewton, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College