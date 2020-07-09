Amenities

14814 Bergerac Court Pineville, NC 28134 - Pineville- 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the popular Winghurst neighborhood in Pineville, just minutes from Ballantyne, I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! The exterior of this 2-story home includes a 2-car Garage with electric door opener, a large fenced backyard, storage building and large deck for entertaining. The first floor features an entry foyer with wood floors, a study/den, carpeted Great Room with gas log fireplace, ceiling fan and TV niche, and Dining Room with wood floors and chandelier. The Kitchen features red cherry cabinets, a pantry, breakfast area, wood floors and stainless steel appliances (flat-top Range/Oven, side-by-side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave Oven). Upstairs you will find the 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, including a carpeted Master Bedroom suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, ceiling fan and a private Bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Built in 1999 w/ apprx 2340 sqft; additional features include gas heat, central air, 2 blinds throughout & insulated windows. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking



Directions: Ballantyne Commons Parkway to (L) onto Old 521 (Lancaster Hwy) (R) on Winghurst (R) on Pomerol (L) on St. Emilion (L) on Bergerac



