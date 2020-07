Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained, spacious, beautiful home with two masters. Great location in Ballantyne! Two story foyer and living room. Foyer has luxurious columns with hardwoods that extend into hallway, kitchen, and breakfast area. Two story living room has gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops and island. Huge walk in master closet! Tons of storage space! Back yard has nice deck and is fenced in. Home is located on a cul-de-sac. Pets are conditional.