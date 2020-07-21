10316 Winyah Bay Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool new construction tennis court

New construction in Palisades, move in ready. Very open floor plan with textural white quarts counter top. Gas cook range. All appliances are brand NEW. Hard wood floors through the main level. Very private spacious study room/gust room next to a bathroom in main. Master, two bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs along with a loft. Master has a beautiful bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Two bedrooms each has a walk-in closet. Paved patio with outdoor fireplace. Window blinds are included.

Fantastic neighborhood! Community featured with pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court. Optional for golf club member and tennis court. 10 minutes away palza, shopping center, restaurants.