Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

10316 Winyah Bay Lane

10316 Winyah Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Winyah Bay Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Pleasant Hill Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
New construction in Palisades, move in ready. Very open floor plan with textural white quarts counter top. Gas cook range. All appliances are brand NEW. Hard wood floors through the main level. Very private spacious study room/gust room next to a bathroom in main. Master, two bedrooms and the laundry room are upstairs along with a loft. Master has a beautiful bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Two bedrooms each has a walk-in closet. Paved patio with outdoor fireplace. Window blinds are included.
Fantastic neighborhood! Community featured with pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, basketball court. Optional for golf club member and tennis court. 10 minutes away palza, shopping center, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have any available units?
10316 Winyah Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have?
Some of 10316 Winyah Bay Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Winyah Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Winyah Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Winyah Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10316 Winyah Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10316 Winyah Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
