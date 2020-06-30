10143 Garman Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful cul-de-sac home in popular Riverbend. This home has 3 HUGE bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new paint & lighting through out. The main floor has hardwood floors, study, large dining room, family room that blends seamlessly into the updated kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, glass back splash, newer LG appliances, refrigerator included, eat at island, pantry & eat in area. Lovely sun room off kitchen leads you to the over sized paver patio w/built in fire-pit & large private backyard. Upstairs boast new, high grade carpet, large loft over sized master suite w/walk in closet & a wall of built-in's, master bath w/double sinks, linen closet, & large shower. The two secondary bedrooms are over sized & each could hold a king size bed. Nice hall bath rounds out the upstairs. Finished garage w/built in's, painted floor & vents w/fans. Riverbend has wonderful amenities w/pool, club house, green space and very close to White Water Center & Uptown. Don't miss this rare opportunity.