10143 Garman Hill Drive

Amenities
Beautiful cul-de-sac home in popular Riverbend. This home has 3 HUGE bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new paint & lighting through out. The main floor has hardwood floors, study, large dining room, family room that blends seamlessly into the updated kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, glass back splash, newer LG appliances, refrigerator included, eat at island, pantry & eat in area. Lovely sun room off kitchen leads you to the over sized paver patio w/built in fire-pit & large private backyard. Upstairs boast new, high grade carpet, large loft over sized master suite w/walk in closet & a wall of built-in's, master bath w/double sinks, linen closet, & large shower. The two secondary bedrooms are over sized & each could hold a king size bed. Nice hall bath rounds out the upstairs. Finished garage w/built in's, painted floor & vents w/fans. Riverbend has wonderful amenities w/pool, club house, green space and very close to White Water Center & Uptown. Don't miss this rare opportunity.