Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

10143 Garman Hill Drive

10143 Garman Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10143 Garman Hill Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful cul-de-sac home in popular Riverbend. This home has 3 HUGE bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new paint & lighting through out. The main floor has hardwood floors, study, large dining room, family room that blends seamlessly into the updated kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, glass back splash, newer LG appliances, refrigerator included, eat at island, pantry & eat in area. Lovely sun room off kitchen leads you to the over sized paver patio w/built in fire-pit & large private backyard. Upstairs boast new, high grade carpet, large loft over sized master suite w/walk in closet & a wall of built-in's, master bath w/double sinks, linen closet, & large shower. The two secondary bedrooms are over sized & each could hold a king size bed. Nice hall bath rounds out the upstairs. Finished garage w/built in's, painted floor & vents w/fans. Riverbend has wonderful amenities w/pool, club house, green space and very close to White Water Center & Uptown. Don't miss this rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have any available units?
10143 Garman Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have?
Some of 10143 Garman Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10143 Garman Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10143 Garman Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10143 Garman Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10143 Garman Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10143 Garman Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10143 Garman Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10143 Garman Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 10143 Garman Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10143 Garman Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10143 Garman Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10143 Garman Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
