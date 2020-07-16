All apartments in Mebane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

827 S. Eighth St

827 South 8th Street · (336) 212-4040
Location

827 South 8th Street, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 827 S. Eighth St · Avail. Aug 27

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
827 S. Eighth St Available 08/27/20 ~ Spacious Brick Ranch w/yardwork included ~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~
**** Minimum credit score 700 required ****

~~~ YARDWORK IS INCLUDED IN RENT ~~~

Split-open floor plan ranch style home built in 1993 with many updates! Home has a front porch (2 rocking chairs), plantation blinds thru-out, a double car attached garage, concrete driveway, storage room, screened porch, and nice backyard. Very convenient to Tanger Outlets and less than a mile to interstate I/85/40 for commuting to Greensboro, Raleigh-Durham area.

Living room: 20’ x 17’ w/hardwood floors,
-------- wood burning fireplace, tray ceiling & ceiling fan
Kitchen: 11.1’ x 10.2’ w/hardwood floors, recessed overhead lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances
Dining: 9’ x 8.6’ w/hardwood floors
Laundry room: 10.2’ x 7.4’ w/cabinets and wash sink
Master bedroom: 14.1’ x 13.9’ w/master bath
----- w/hardwood flooring, ceiling fan & walk-in closet
Bedroom 2: 11.4’ x 11.1’ w/carpet & ceiling fan
Bedroom 3: 11.1’ x 11.1’ w/carpet & ceiling fan
Screened Porch: 14.8’ x 11.5’ w/ceiling fan
Garage: 23.3’ x 23.1’ w/overhead storage shelves
Office/Den: 19.2’ x 13.8’ w/carpet, palladium window,
------ ceiling fan, French doors & wood shelving

Natural gas heat/central air ~~~~ Cable or satellite available
Mebane City water/sewer/trash/recycling

Directions: Take I/85/40 to Exit 154 (Mebane), go north Mebane Oaks Road, turn right on S. 8th Street, turn left at stop sign on S. 8th St. Home on right.

Garrett Elem --- Hawfields Middle --- Eastern High

A “No Smoking Inside” rental
“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”
www.larsonproperties.info

(RLNE4911623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 S. Eighth St have any available units?
827 S. Eighth St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 S. Eighth St have?
Some of 827 S. Eighth St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 S. Eighth St currently offering any rent specials?
827 S. Eighth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 S. Eighth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 S. Eighth St is pet friendly.
Does 827 S. Eighth St offer parking?
Yes, 827 S. Eighth St offers parking.
Does 827 S. Eighth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 S. Eighth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 S. Eighth St have a pool?
No, 827 S. Eighth St does not have a pool.
Does 827 S. Eighth St have accessible units?
No, 827 S. Eighth St does not have accessible units.
Does 827 S. Eighth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 S. Eighth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 S. Eighth St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 827 S. Eighth St has units with air conditioning.
