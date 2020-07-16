Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

827 S. Eighth St Available 08/27/20 ~ Spacious Brick Ranch w/yardwork included ~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~

**** Minimum credit score 700 required ****



~~~ YARDWORK IS INCLUDED IN RENT ~~~



Split-open floor plan ranch style home built in 1993 with many updates! Home has a front porch (2 rocking chairs), plantation blinds thru-out, a double car attached garage, concrete driveway, storage room, screened porch, and nice backyard. Very convenient to Tanger Outlets and less than a mile to interstate I/85/40 for commuting to Greensboro, Raleigh-Durham area.



Living room: 20’ x 17’ w/hardwood floors,

-------- wood burning fireplace, tray ceiling & ceiling fan

Kitchen: 11.1’ x 10.2’ w/hardwood floors, recessed overhead lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances

Dining: 9’ x 8.6’ w/hardwood floors

Laundry room: 10.2’ x 7.4’ w/cabinets and wash sink

Master bedroom: 14.1’ x 13.9’ w/master bath

----- w/hardwood flooring, ceiling fan & walk-in closet

Bedroom 2: 11.4’ x 11.1’ w/carpet & ceiling fan

Bedroom 3: 11.1’ x 11.1’ w/carpet & ceiling fan

Screened Porch: 14.8’ x 11.5’ w/ceiling fan

Garage: 23.3’ x 23.1’ w/overhead storage shelves

Office/Den: 19.2’ x 13.8’ w/carpet, palladium window,

------ ceiling fan, French doors & wood shelving



Natural gas heat/central air ~~~~ Cable or satellite available

Mebane City water/sewer/trash/recycling



Directions: Take I/85/40 to Exit 154 (Mebane), go north Mebane Oaks Road, turn right on S. 8th Street, turn left at stop sign on S. 8th St. Home on right.



Garrett Elem --- Hawfields Middle --- Eastern High



A “No Smoking Inside” rental

“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”

www.larsonproperties.info



(RLNE4911623)