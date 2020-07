Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Matthews Townhome. 3/3 Lowest level could be a 4th bedroom/office. Attached 1 car garage. 3 story, hardwoods, carpet and vinyl. The carpets are being replaced.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).