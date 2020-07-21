All apartments in Matthews
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

9711 Chase View Drive

9711 Chase View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9711 Chase View Dr, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction!! Approximately 1,890sf. This home that is thoughtfully designed with wonderful curb appeal! Granite counters with a tile backsplash in the kitchen, which is open to the family room and offers incredible flow and feel. Home includes smart home feature: programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock, and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, a video doorbell, and Amazon Echo system. Community is nestled in a Great Location Close to All the Matthews area has to offer, yet only about 10 miles to Uptown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9711 Chase View Drive have any available units?
9711 Chase View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 9711 Chase View Drive have?
Some of 9711 Chase View Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 Chase View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9711 Chase View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9711 Chase View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9711 Chase View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 9711 Chase View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9711 Chase View Drive offers parking.
Does 9711 Chase View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9711 Chase View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9711 Chase View Drive have a pool?
No, 9711 Chase View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9711 Chase View Drive have accessible units?
No, 9711 Chase View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9711 Chase View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9711 Chase View Drive has units with dishwashers.
