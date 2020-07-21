9711 Chase View Drive

Amenities
New Construction!! Approximately 1,890sf. This home that is thoughtfully designed with wonderful curb appeal! Granite counters with a tile backsplash in the kitchen, which is open to the family room and offers incredible flow and feel. Home includes smart home feature: programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock, and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, a video doorbell, and Amazon Echo system. Community is nestled in a Great Location Close to All the Matthews area has to offer, yet only about 10 miles to Uptown Charlotte.