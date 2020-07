Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Four Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with Master on Main available FOR RENT in Matthews NC. This spacious home has features like granite counter tops, kitchen island, lots of cabinet space,pantry, spiral stairs and a corner lot. Close to shopping and schools. Move in Ready!



Video Tour can be seen on Facebook @affordablepropertymanagementservices.org