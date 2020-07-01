Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

738 Selma Burke Ln, Matthews, NC 28105 - In the heart of downtown Matthews within walking distance to restaurants, breweries and shopping. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This low maintenance ranch has an open floor plan with all new cabinets, countertops and appliances in the galley kitchen with breakfast bar. Hardwoods, new tile and carpet throughout. 4 spacious bedrooms. Freshly painted, new heat pump, completely renovated bathrooms and more make this home move-in ready! NEW washer, dryer and refrigerator convey!



(RLNE5638204)