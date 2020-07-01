All apartments in Matthews
738 Selma Burke Ln,
738 Selma Burke Ln,

738 Selma Burke Lane
Location

738 Selma Burke Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
738 Selma Burke Ln, Matthews, NC 28105 - In the heart of downtown Matthews within walking distance to restaurants, breweries and shopping. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This low maintenance ranch has an open floor plan with all new cabinets, countertops and appliances in the galley kitchen with breakfast bar. Hardwoods, new tile and carpet throughout. 4 spacious bedrooms. Freshly painted, new heat pump, completely renovated bathrooms and more make this home move-in ready! NEW washer, dryer and refrigerator convey!

(RLNE5638204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Selma Burke Ln, have any available units?
738 Selma Burke Ln, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Selma Burke Ln, have?
Some of 738 Selma Burke Ln,'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Selma Burke Ln, currently offering any rent specials?
738 Selma Burke Ln, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Selma Burke Ln, pet-friendly?
No, 738 Selma Burke Ln, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 738 Selma Burke Ln, offer parking?
No, 738 Selma Burke Ln, does not offer parking.
Does 738 Selma Burke Ln, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Selma Burke Ln, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Selma Burke Ln, have a pool?
No, 738 Selma Burke Ln, does not have a pool.
Does 738 Selma Burke Ln, have accessible units?
No, 738 Selma Burke Ln, does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Selma Burke Ln, have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Selma Burke Ln, does not have units with dishwashers.

