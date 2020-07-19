All apartments in Matthews
315 Sandymead Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 Sandymead Road

315 Sandymead Road · No Longer Available
Location

315 Sandymead Road, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated home on a beautiful lot in Matthews. Neutral paint throughout. Master bedroom on the main floor. Home has an open floor plan with great natural light. Master bathroom includes tub and standup shower. Kitchen has brand new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods thought the whole home besides bedrooms. Large driveway for extra parking. Very large, flat, and fenced-in yard. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, Pineville-Matthews Road and I-485. Enjoy a quiet and peaceful neighborhood that is minutes away from the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

