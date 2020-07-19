315 Sandymead Road

Amenities

Completely renovated home on a beautiful lot in Matthews. Neutral paint throughout. Master bedroom on the main floor. Home has an open floor plan with great natural light. Master bathroom includes tub and standup shower. Kitchen has brand new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwoods thought the whole home besides bedrooms. Large driveway for extra parking. Very large, flat, and fenced-in yard. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, Pineville-Matthews Road and I-485. Enjoy a quiet and peaceful neighborhood that is minutes away from the city.