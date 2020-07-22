All apartments in Matthews
Matthews, NC
3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:18 PM

Location

3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive have any available units?
3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Rainbow Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
