All apartments in Matthews
Find more places like 2509 Honey Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Matthews, NC
/
2509 Honey Creek Lane
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

2509 Honey Creek Lane

2509 Honey Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Matthews
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2509 Honey Creek Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BR plus bonus room, 2.5 bath with large screened-in porch. Fenced-in backyard which slopes down to Winterbrooke pond. Breakfast nook and screened-in porch offer full views of our beautiful pond and its heron, hawks, and kingfishers. Like being in a private nature sanctuary. Surrounded by trees with beautiful views of our pond and all the resident wildlife. Floor to ceiling windows lend a brightness and airiness to the entire first floor. Two miles to the center of downtown Matthews with its revitalized restaurant, brewery, and entertainment scene. Just a quarter mile to the Brace YMCA, less than a mile to Colonel Beatty and Squirrel Lake Park. Respected, high-performance public schools. Friendly and responsible neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Honey Creek Lane have any available units?
2509 Honey Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Honey Creek Lane have?
Some of 2509 Honey Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Honey Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Honey Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Honey Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Honey Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 2509 Honey Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Honey Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2509 Honey Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Honey Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Honey Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2509 Honey Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Honey Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2509 Honey Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Honey Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Honey Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Matthews Place
2100 Woodway Hills Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue
Matthews, NC 28105
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthew's Reserve
1315 Cameron Matthews Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr
Matthews, NC 28105
Paces Pointe Apartment Homes
10501 Paces Ave
Matthews, NC 28105

Similar Pages

Matthews 1 BedroomsMatthews 2 Bedrooms
Matthews Apartments with PoolMatthews Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Matthews Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College