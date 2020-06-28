2509 Honey Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4BR plus bonus room, 2.5 bath with large screened-in porch. Fenced-in backyard which slopes down to Winterbrooke pond. Breakfast nook and screened-in porch offer full views of our beautiful pond and its heron, hawks, and kingfishers. Like being in a private nature sanctuary. Surrounded by trees with beautiful views of our pond and all the resident wildlife. Floor to ceiling windows lend a brightness and airiness to the entire first floor. Two miles to the center of downtown Matthews with its revitalized restaurant, brewery, and entertainment scene. Just a quarter mile to the Brace YMCA, less than a mile to Colonel Beatty and Squirrel Lake Park. Respected, high-performance public schools. Friendly and responsible neighbors.