216 Rosedale Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking garage

This updated home is the perfect rental! Tucked away in desirable Sardis Plantation with a large, fenced, private backyard on a double cul de sac street! Brazilian cherry hardwoods on most of main level! Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, new lighting and fresh paint! French Doors in Dining Room open to the spacious back deck overlooking wooded backyard! Lovely Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower! Three other generous sized bedrooms upstairs as well! The lower level basement is a perfect spot for everything recreational. A room large enough for exercise equipment, ping pong table and even a spot to watch movies and sports! The rec room is a daylight basement with French Doors to the back yard! Built-ins! Oversized garage equals storage! In-ground basketball goal on large driveway! Walk to outstanding Elizabeth Lane Elementary! Providence High district! Convenient for shopping!