Last updated March 9 2020 at 12:36 PM

216 Rosedale Lane

216 Rosedale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

216 Rosedale Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
This updated home is the perfect rental! Tucked away in desirable Sardis Plantation with a large, fenced, private backyard on a double cul de sac street! Brazilian cherry hardwoods on most of main level! Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, new lighting and fresh paint! French Doors in Dining Room open to the spacious back deck overlooking wooded backyard! Lovely Master Suite with cathedral ceilings, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower! Three other generous sized bedrooms upstairs as well! The lower level basement is a perfect spot for everything recreational. A room large enough for exercise equipment, ping pong table and even a spot to watch movies and sports! The rec room is a daylight basement with French Doors to the back yard! Built-ins! Oversized garage equals storage! In-ground basketball goal on large driveway! Walk to outstanding Elizabeth Lane Elementary! Providence High district! Convenient for shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Rosedale Lane have any available units?
216 Rosedale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Rosedale Lane have?
Some of 216 Rosedale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Rosedale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
216 Rosedale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Rosedale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 216 Rosedale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 216 Rosedale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 216 Rosedale Lane offers parking.
Does 216 Rosedale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Rosedale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Rosedale Lane have a pool?
No, 216 Rosedale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 216 Rosedale Lane have accessible units?
No, 216 Rosedale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Rosedale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Rosedale Lane has units with dishwashers.

