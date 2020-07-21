1174 Dean Hall Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great end unit townhouse near downtown Matthews is close to everything and is in the process of being fully painted. This 3 story townhouse features an open floor planing with the kitchen with granite counter tops, dining room, living room and half bathroom on the main floor all with hardwood floor. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an office, the laundry room and all has carpet. The lower level has a den, a half bathroom and access to the 2 garage garage. Relax out back on the deck or go to the community pool.